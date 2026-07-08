Major League Baseball expands India presence through partnership with cricket star Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Major League Baseball (MLB) today announced a new partnership with one of India's most dynamic cricketers - Suryakumar Yadav, who will serve as an MLB Ambassador, collaborating on fan engagement initiatives, original content and marquee events designed to connect Indian sports fans with baseball, according to a press release.

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Suryakumar, the 2026 T20 World Cup winning captain, has been at the forefront of the T20 revolution across the world with his innovative and exciting batting, inspiring the new generation who have taken the sport to the next level.

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MLB also announced a renewal with JioStar, India's leading media and entertainment company, continuing the league's commitment to bringing live MLB games and content to fans across the country through one of the world's largest media platforms.

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Together, the partnerships strengthen MLB's presence in India by combining broad media distribution with the reach and influence of one of the country's leading athletes. Whether it's a packed cricket stadium or a baseball ballpark, the most memorable moments are the ones that bring people together. Suryakumar Yadav, who is exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide, has built his career creating those moments through a fearless, expressive style of play that resonates with fans across generations.

"India is home to one of the most vibrant sports cultures in the world, and these partnerships allow us to connect with fans in a meaningful way," said Jeremiah Yolkut, Major League Baseball, Senior Vice President of Global Operations and Events.

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"Suryakumar is one of the most recognized athletes in India, with an ability to connect with millions of fans across the country. Combined with our renewed partnership with JioStar, we are building a powerful foundation to further expand baseball's reach throughout the country."

Speaking about the partnership, Suryakumar Yadav said, "One of the best things about sport is that it brings people together, no matter where they're from. I'm excited to partner with Major League Baseball and be part of its journey in India. I look forward to learning more about the game myself and helping more fans discover the energy, excitement and culture that make baseball something else."

Through the partnership, Suryakumar will participate in a series of MLB events and initiatives in both India and the United States, including MLB All-Star Week in Philadelphia during July 10-14, helping introduce baseball to new audiences while highlighting the similarities between baseball and cricket beyond the bat and ball. He will also curate a wide range of content with MLB on originals and fan engagement opportunities designed to bring America's favorite pastime' closer to Indian fans.

The announcement follows MLB's strategic partnership with RISE Worldwide Limited ("RISE"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited ("Reliance"), to support the growth of baseball in India.

As part of that collaboration, MLB and JioStar have extended their media rights agreement, ensuring continued access to MLB games and content for fans throughout India. Under the renewed partnership, JioStar will remain MLB's official broadcast partner in India across linear and digital platforms, carrying marquee events including the MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard, select regular season games, and Postseason action culminating with the World Series.

The combined reach of RISE Worldwide and JioStar provides MLB with access to one of the largest sports and entertainment ecosystems in India, creating new opportunities to engage fans through content, experiences and live game coverage.

The agreements build on MLB's growing presence in India, where the league continues to expand access to baseball through media distribution, fan engagement initiatives and year-round programming designed to connect with sports fans across the country. (ANI)

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