DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / Major League Cricket: Monak's knock helped MI New York beat Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket: Monak's knock helped MI New York beat Seattle Orcas

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:10 PM Jun 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Oakland [US], June 19 (ANI): As the Major League Cricket (MLC) wraps up a thrilling week at the Oakland Coliseum, Monank Patel's fast and steady knock, aided by an anchoring half-century from Michael Bracewell, trumped a ferocious innings from Kyle Mayers as MI New York chased 200 successfully to tick off their maiden win of the 2025 Major League Cricket (MLC), beating Seattle Orcas by 7 wickets.

Advertisement

Chasing a challenging target, Patel and Bracewell started off cautiously after New York lost De Kock in the 5th over. As the run rate crept up, Patel started taking his chances, taking on a disciplined Orcas attack, who were let down by a few missed chances in the field, including a tough one from skipper Klaasen. Patel's acceleration was too quick for Orcas to control, as the U.S. skipper went from 30 off the first 25 to 63 off the next 25 deliveries of his innings, including 19 from Harmeet Singh's second over.

Patel's dominance (93 in 50 balls, with eight fours and seven sixes) was in tandem with an all-round Bracewell, who followed his economical spell of 20/1 with a composed half-century (50* in 35 balls, with three fours and three sixes) that ultimately proved crucial in the context of the game in the ultimate overs of the chase.

Advertisement

Earlier, after winning the toss, the Orcas did not have the best of starts as an out-of-form David Warner and Aaron Jones went back to the pavilion inside the powerplay.

However, a determined Kyle Mayers and a composed Shayan Jahangir (43 in 34 balls, with three fours and three sixes) paired up to dictate the course of the innings. As Jahangir kept the scoreboard rolling, Mayers broke the shackles to start dominating the proceedings. The left-hander from Barbados smashed 88 runs, including 10 maximums and 3 fours, setting the stage for a big total before quick cameos from Klaasen and Hetmyer made it happen.

Advertisement

Both teams head to Dallas, where New York face off against Washington Freedom on Saturday, while Seattle Orcas and LA Knight Riders clash on Sunday in pursuit of their first win this season.

Match Summary:

MI New York won by 7 wickets (with 6 balls remaining)

SEO: 200/5 (Kyle Mayers 88, Shayan Jahangir 43, Michael Bracewell 20/1, Trent Boult 29/1)

MINY: 203/3 (Monank Patel 93, Michael Bracewell 50, Kieron Pollard 26, Sikandar Raza 37/2). (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts