make-or-break year for Indians

Tribune News Service

Advertisement

After a relatively quiet year for sports, the New Year's Day brings with it the promise of thrilling action and challenging opportunities that could make or break careers in the 2026 calendar jam-packed with high-profile sporting events. The year will begin with the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team trying to defend its T20 World Cup title and end with Indian chess Grandmaster D Gukesh facing a new challenger for his classical world title. In between, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's cricket team will look to win its maiden T20 world title after ending its ICC trophy drought with a first ODI World Cup win in 2025. The men's hockey team will try to end India's 51-year wait for a World Cup medal. The hockey team will also look to win its second consecutive Asian Games gold and seal a direct berth for the 2028 LA Olympics. Not to mention, the Asian Games in Japan will be the biggest event from the perspective of the Indian athletes participating in Olympics events. Especially as the Glasgow Commonwealth Games will be a scaled-down affair, with many disciplines, including hockey, shooting, badminton and wrestling, dropped from the programme. The year will also have World Championships in chess, shooting, wrestling, table tennis and weightlifting apart from the Chess Olympiad and boxing World Cups.

Advertisement

Men’s T20

Advertisement

World Cup

February 7-March 8

Advertisement

Suryakumar Yadav will carry the hopes of the nation as his team aims to defend India's T20 World Cup crown and emulate the Rohit Sharma-led side that ended the nation's 13-year wait for a world title in 2024. With home support on their side, world No. 1 India, who recently won the Asia Cup, will be the favourites to conquer the world again.

Women’s T20

World Cup

June 12-July 5

Harmanpreet Kaur led India to their first ever ICC title at the ODI World Cup in 2025, ending a drought that included many near-misses. The team now turns its focus to the T20 World Cup in England and Wales. Since their group-stage exit in the previous edition, India have changed their approach, opting for a more aggressive style.

Men’s Hockey

World Cup

August 15-30

Harmanpreet Singh will have to lead from the front if the men's hockey team is to end India's 51-year wait for a World Cup medal. The skipper had single-handedly carried India to their second consecutive Olympics bronze in 2024 with his drag-flicking prowess. India will need an encore from their influential leader if they intend to stand on the podium or even emulate the team from 1975 with a title win in the event co-hosted by the Netherlands and Belgium.

FIFA World Cup

June 11-July 19

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will likely make their final World Cup appearances in 2026. While Messi ended his wait with Argentina in 2022, Ronaldo will be hoping his Portugal teammates could give him a farewell gift with a first world title at the 48-team event to be jointly hosted by USA, Mexico and Canada.

Asian Games September 19-October 4 | Commonwealth Games July 23-August 2