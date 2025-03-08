Making it count

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said that Rohit Sharma should not be content with scoring just 25-30 runs and must focus on building longer innings as his presence at the crease can have a game-changing impact for India.

In ODI cricket, the Indian skipper has embraced an aggressive approach to give India quick starts but this has often resulted in early dismissals. His highest score in the ongoing Champions Trophy is 41 against Bangladesh in the opening game.

"If he bats for even 25 overs, India will be around 180-200. Imagine if they have lost only a couple of wickets by then, just think what they could do. They could reach 350 or more," Gavaskar said.

Advertisement

"He also needs to give it some thought. It's one thing to go out and play aggressively but there has to a be bit of discretion somewhere to give himself the chance to bat for 25-30 overs. If he does that, he takes the game away from the opposition. That kind of impact is match winning," he added.

Rohit has managed scores of 20, 15 and 28 against Pakistan, New Zealand and Australia, respectively, in the tournament.

Advertisement

"And I think, as a batter, you shouldn't be happy with scoring 25-30 runs. So I would say to him that his impact on the team will be even greater if he bats for 25 overs instead of just seven, eight or nine overs," Gavaskar said.

Group stage win over NZ is history, says batting coach

Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said the extended stay in Dubai didn't offer any advantage to India, and said that such criticisms began only after the team started winning the matches. "I don't understand what advantage we get from this (pitch). People feel that India got an advantage after we won the matches. I don't know what to say about that," Kotak said.

Kotak said irrespective of the nature of the pitch, the team needed to play good cricket to win the match. "I think in a game, you have to play good cricket every day when you turn up. If you don't play well, then you can't complain. And if you play well, there is no point in saying whether you got an advantage or not. I don't really think we have an advantage just because we are practising here and we are playing matches here," he added.

Kotak echoed head coach Gautam Gambhir's view that the nature of the pitches at the training facility and at the DICS was vastly different. "We obviously practise on a different wicket," he said.

Kotak also dismissed the notion that India held a psychological edge over New Zealand in the final after defeating them in the group match a few days back. "We should not think like that. We should just try and turn up and play a good game of cricket. There is no point in thinking about the last match. We have to think on what to do on the 9th," he said.

Kotak said there was no undue pressure on India as the senior players, who have gone through such situations, have been keeping the dressing room calm ahead of the big day.