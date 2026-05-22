icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Malaysia Masters 2026: India's Ashmita Chaliha goes down to Denmark's Line Kjaersfeldt in quarterfinal

Malaysia Masters 2026: India's Ashmita Chaliha goes down to Denmark's Line Kjaersfeldt in quarterfinal

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:10 PM May 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], May 22 (ANI): India's campaign at the Malaysia Masters 2026 tournament in Kuala Lumpur came to an end on Friday after shuttler Ashmita Chaliha lost to Denmark's Line Kjaersfeldt in the women's singles quarterfinal, according to Olympics.com.

Advertisement

While Ashmita started strongly and claimed the opening game, the 71st-ranked shuttler eventually went down 21-23, 21-18, 21-11 to the world No. 23 Line Kjaersfeldt.

Advertisement

The Indian shuttler dominated the early exchanges and built an 11-6 lead at the first-game interval. Although Kjaersfeldt fought back to level the scores at 17-17, Ashmita stayed composed and converted her third game point to take the opener.

Advertisement

However, the momentum shifted in the second game. Ashmita once again had a solid start, moving 10-5 ahead, but the Danish player later levelled at 13-13 before winning four successive points to establish an 18-15 lead and eventually force a decider.

The final game proved largely one-sided. After the score was tied at 4-4, Kjaersfeldt surged ahead with four straight points to make it 8-4. Though Ashmita reduced the deficit to 8-6, Kjaersfeldt responded with another five-point streak to extend her lead to 13-6 and comfortably seal the match.

Advertisement

This was the second meeting between the two players, with Kjaersfeldt also defeating Ashmita in three games at the Thailand Masters 2023.

Earlier, Ashmita stormed into the women's singles quarterfinal with a 21-13, 21-16 win over Malaysia's Goh Jin Wei on Thursday.

Indian badminton players will next compete at the Singapore Open Super 750 tournament, which begins on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts