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Home / Sports / Malaysia Masters: Lakshya, Prannoy lose in opening round

Malaysia Masters: Lakshya, Prannoy lose in opening round

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ANI
Updated At : 11:05 PM May 20, 2026 IST
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Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], May 20 (ANI): Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy's Malaysia Masters 2026 campaigns ended on Wednesday as they crashed out in the opening round at the Stadium Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

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Paris Olympics 2024 semifinalist Lakshya, India's top men's singles player, was stunned by Zaki Ubaidillah of Indonesia in the opening rounds by 21-17, 21-11 in straight games, as per Olympics.com.

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The world number 38 and Lakshya were level 14-all in the opening game, but the Indonesian raced ahead and sealed the game in 43 minutes.

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HS Prannoy, who secured the Malaysia Masters title back in 2023, lost to Japan's world number nine Kodai Naraoka in a one-hour, 20-minute marathon.

After losing the opening game, Prannoy saved the match point, forcing a decider, and the Indian shuttler fumbled four points there, losing by 17-21, 22-20, 22-24.

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Tharun Mannepalli also lost from an advantageous position by 21-17, 14-21, 8-21 against Chinese Taipei's Wang Po-Wei, while Kiran George was forced to retire midway through his match against seventh seed Alex Lanier of France - ranked world number 10. The series of exits ended the men's challenge of the Indian contingent in Malaysia.

Malvika Bansod kept the Indian campaign alive in the women's singles competition, beating German Olympian Yvonne Li 21-17, 16-21, 21-9 in a match that lasted an hour. Ashmita Chaliha, who emerged in the main draw through qualifiers, reached the second round with a 21-16, 21-13 victory over Indonesia's Thalita Ramadhani Wiryawan.

Devika Sihag also made inroads in the tournament, beating South Korea's Park Ga Eun 19-21, 21-18, 21-19 in a thriller. Anmol Kharb, lost 21-13, 16-21, 19-21 in a close match against Danish eighth seed Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt. Also, Tanya Hemnath lost to Chinese Taipei's Huang Ching Ping 21-19, 21-7.

Tanvi Sharma continued the string of losses for India with a 21-10, 21-19 loss against Thailand's Pitchamon Opatniputh. Isharani Baruah also lost 17-21, 21-14, 18-21 against Danish fifth seed Line Christophersen.

Shifting focus to women's doubles competition, Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda's 21-7, 21-6 defeat to Japanese second seeds Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi - the world No. 7 duo - ended India's challenge in the doubles. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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