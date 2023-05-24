Malaysia Masters: Malvika Bansod, Ashmita Chaliha quick off the blocks

PTI

Kuala Lumpur, May 23

India’s shuttlers Malvika Bansod and Ashmita Chaliha progressed to the women’s singles main draw with contrasting wins in the qualification round of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 here today.

While world No. 42 Malvika got the better of Chinese Taipei’s Lin Hsiang Ti 21-12 21-19, world No. 53 Ashmita overcame Canada’s Wen Yu Zhang 10-21 21-19 21-17 in 45 minutes at the Axiata Arena here.

In the men’s singles, junior World Championships silver medallist S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian, who reached the second round of qualification after the withdrawal of fellow Indian Priyanshu Rajawat, lost 10-21 14-21 to Chinese Taipei’s Chi Yu Jen. National champion Mithun Manjunath also failed to grab the opportunity, going down 13-21 19-21 to Chinese Taipei’s Chia Hao Lee in another qualifying match.