Man City achieve the unthinkable

london, May 19

Manchester City won a record fourth straight Premier League title by beating West Ham 3-1 in the final game of the season. City are the first side to be crowned champions four years in a row after holding off the challenge of second-placed Arsenal, who beat Everton 2-1.

Arsenal fans check their phones for updates on the City match. Reuters

Two goals from Phil Foden in the first half set Pep Guardiola’s side on course for their latest title. Mohammed Kudus pulled a goal back for West Ham with a stunning overhead kick, but Rodri restored City’s advantage as they marched toward a sixth title in seven seasons. Guardiola’s team needed to beat West Ham at Etihad Stadium to be certain of the title, having gone into the game two points clear at the top. Arsenal fans arrived at a Emirates Stadium full of hope, if not expectation, that the Gunners could become the first side in the Premier League era to grab the title on the final day having not started it as leaders. But it was not to be.

On the other hand, it was a 17th trophy for Guardiola in eight years at the club — and that could rise to 18 if City beat Manchester United in next week’s FA Cup final.

Liverpool delivered much-loved manager Juergen Klopp a victory in his final game with the team, a 2-0 win over 10-man Wolves at Anfield. — Agencies

