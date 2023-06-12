Man City overcome Inter to win first Champions League title, complete treble

ISTANBUL, June 11

Manchester City finally expanded their domestic domination across the continent as they beat Inter Milan 1-0 with a second-half Rodri goal to win the Champions League for the first time and complete a rare treble on a nervous Saturday evening.

Pre-match talk of a stroll to European football’s most-cherished crown was off the mark, however, and it took a precise Rodri finish after 68 minutes to crack Inter’s resistance. Even then City’s massed ranks had their heads in their hands as Inter threatened to drag a cagey final into extra-time with goalkeeper Ederson making two superb late saves.

An eruption of joy greeted the final whistle with City’s players sprinting towards their fans in the Ataturk Stadium. “You have to be lucky ... It was written in the stars. It belongs to us,” said City manager Pep Guardiola. “With this competition, the treble is so difficult.”

City not only won their first European trophy since claiming the now-defunct European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1970, they also became only the second English team to win a treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League, matching Manchester United’s sweep in 1999 when City were in the third tier.

Inter, bidding to lift the trophy for a fourth time, stifled Guardiola’s side with a superbly-executed display of traditional Italian catenaccio, especially in the first half in which City’s Kevin De Bruyne went off injured.

City may have experienced a horrible sense of deja vu as chief playmaker De Bruyne also failed to finish the final two years ago when City fell short against Chelsea.

Even City’s Norwegian goal-machine Erling Haaland found himself shackled, but in the end Spanish midfielder Rodri, starting his 52nd game of the season, came to the rescue. “Emotional. A dream come true. We deserve,” Rodri said. — Reuters