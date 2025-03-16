Man City slip in race to Champions League

Champions Manchester City could only muster a 2-2 Premier League draw with Brighton & Hove Albion, dropping points in a blow to their hopes of playing European football next season.

Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush struck for Pep Guardiola’s men, but Brighton equalised with a second-half own goal by City defender Abdukodir Khusanov after Pervis Estupinan had scored the visitors’ first.

The draw which felt like a defeat kept City provisionally fifth in the Premier League table on 48 points after 29 games. Brighton are a point behind in seventh. “I feel personally very disappointed,” City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan said. “After getting twice in front and actually playing quite well. It’s a bit frustrating to not get the three points.”

Nottingham Forest continued their push for an unlikely top-four finish with a comfortable 4-2 win at relegation-threatened Ipswich Town.

Forest remained in third place on 54 points, five ahead of fourth-placed Chelsea, who have a game in hand and face second-placed Arsenal on Sunday. Ipswich are in 18th place and nine points adrift of the safety zone.

Bayern held

A moment of uncertainty from goalkeeper Jonas Urbig allowed Benedict Hollerbach to score a late goal as Union Berlin secured a 1-1 home draw with Bayern Munich, who still extended their lead atop the Bundesliga standings to nine points. Bayern, chasing a record-extending 34th league title, climbed to 62 points. Champions Bayer Leverkusen, who are in second place, have a game in hand.