Man for the knockouts: Ishan Kishan slams maiden first-class double ton in Duleep Trophy final

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 7 (ANI): Indian opener Ishan Kishan's clutch run in big matches continued as he slammed his maiden first-class double century, representing East Zone against South Zone in the Duleep Trophy final on Monday.

During his side's title clash against South Zone, Kishan reached the double-century milestone in 270 balls, with 26 fours and two sixes.

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Kishan marched to the 250-run mark as well, going hammer and tongs against tired South Zone bowlers. However, due to cramps, he had to retire hurt at 250 runs in 301 balls, with 27 fours and seven sixes.

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This continues a great period for Ishan as a batter in knockout matches. The Jharkhand skipper managed a 49-ball 101 against Haryana in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) last year, with his 517-run campaign, consisting of two centuries and two fifties, earning him a Team India call-up.

Ishan proved himself as a force to be reckoned with reckoned with during the New Zealand bilaterals and later the home T20 World Cup. In the tournament, he was amongst India's top performers, with 317 runs in nine innings, including a fine 39 against England in the semifinals against England at Wankhede and 54 against New Zealand at Ahmedabad during the title clash.

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In the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well, Ishan had his best-ever season with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), scoring 602 runs in 15 innings at an average of 40.13 and a strike rate of 182.42, with six fifties and a best score of 91. This also included a quickfire 33 in 11 balls against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the eliminator, though in a losing effort.

While Kishan walked off retired hurt, if he comes back to bat, he could be looking to join Raman Lamba (320 for North Zone against West Zone in 1987) and Gagan Khoda (300* against South Zone for Central Zone in 2001) as the third player to score a triple ton in the final of Duleep Trophy.

He is also among stars like Lamba, MAK Pataudi, Anshuman Gaekwad, Cheteshwar Pujara, Yousuf Pathan and Yashasvi Jaiswal with a double ton in Duleep Trophy finals.

Coming to the match, East Zone won the toss and elected to bat first, with Kishan (250), Kumar Kushagra (101 in 132 balls, with eight fours and five sixes), Shikhar Mohan (85 in 120 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (72 in 86 balls, with 10 fours and a six) scoring big for the side, taking them past 600-run mark on Day 2 of the match. (ANI)

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