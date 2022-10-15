Man of steel: Rudrankksh keeps calm to reach top of the world

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, October 14

Not long after becoming India’s first shooter since Abhinav Bindra to win the 10m rifle gold medal in the World Championship, Rudrankksh Patil was ready to move on from his greatest success.

To put Patil’s achievement into context, his idol Bindra was 24 when he won the World Championship gold in the 2006 edition. Patil is just 18, and it is his first year competing at the senior international level.

Because we shoot all the time, it is best to take time out from shooting and let your mind recover by doing little things like spending time with family and friends. —Rudrankksh Patil

Patil’s win came in spectacular circumstances after he mounted a comeback to beat Italy’s Danilo Sollazzo 17-15 in the gold medal match. Patil trailed the Italian for a major part of the final before finding his rhythm to shoot consecutive scores of 10.5, 10.8, 10.7 and 10.5. His road to the final was equally thrilling, having edged out China’s Sheng Lihao by 0.1 of a point.

Despite having an eventful day, Patil was very clear in how he wanted to move on from the success to focus on the future. “It is what I have learnt that because we shoot all the time, it is best to take time out from shooting and let your mind recover by doing little things like spending time with family and friends,” said Patil, who belongs to Maharasthra’s Thane. “So I will do the same when I return from this competition — recover and get back to shooting. It works for me,” he added.

Patil scored 633.9 to qualify for the ranking round. He entered the final after totalling 261.9 in the ranking round. Sollazzo totalled 262.7, while Sheng dropped out of the race after he finished at 261.8 points.

In the gold medal match, Patil showed his mettle as he recovered from a sizable deficit to win a memorable gold, his first as a senior shooter for India. In the process, Patil also earned India a second quota place in shooting for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“It is a fantastic feeling and I am very proud of what I did today. I won this for our country,” Patil said. “I will enjoy this win today but we will forget about this result tomorrow and move on,” he added.

Patil was also a bit critical of his performance. “I am satisfied with my performance in the qualifications, but not so much in the ranking round. It was below my expectations but it was good enough to win gold so all is good now,” Patil said.