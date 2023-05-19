Man of the moment

Hyderabad, May 18

Virat Kohli conjured up a magical hundred to steal the thunder from Heinrich Klaasen as Royal Challengers Bangalore stayed in contention for a playoffs berth with a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad here today.

Klaasen displayed his big-hitting prowess, slamming six sixes and eight fours during his scintillating 51-ball 104-run knock to lift SRH to 186/5 from 28/2 in the fifth over. It was the South African wicketkeeper-batter’s maiden T20 century.

Faf du Plessis and Kohli shared a 172-run opening stand. PTI

But Kohli (100) had other plans as he and captain Faf du Plessis (71) helped RCB chase down the target with four balls to spare. The duo shared a 172-run opening stand, which was the highest partnership of the season.

Following the victory, RCB leapfrogged Mumbai Indians into the fourth spot due to their better net run rate.

Kohli was all class as he hit four sixes and 12 fours in his 63-ball knock, while du Plessis hit seven fours and two sixes in his 47-ball knock as the two dished out a chasing masterclass.

Kohli and du Plessis gave RCB a flying start, piling up 64 in the first six overs. Often criticised for slowing down after the powerplay, Kohli settled the debate with some extraordinary shots as he kept dealing in boundaries in the middle overs to never let the tempo slip. Kohli completed his ton with a six off Bhuvneshwar Kumar before holing out on the next ball. Du Plessis followed suit with T Natarajan’s slower delivery doing the trick. Glenn Maxwell and Michael Bracewell then completed the job.

Earlier, Klaasen forged a 76-run partnership with Aiden Markram (18) before adding another 74 off 36 balls with Harry Brook (27 not out) to take SRH to a competitive total. — PTI

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 186/5 (Klaasen 104; Bracewell 2/13); Royal Challengers Bangalore: 187/2 in 19.2 overs (Kohli 100, du Plessis 71; Natarajan 1/34)

RCB win virtually ends RR and PBKS challenge

RCB’s win has not only given them new hope but also considerably reduced the chances of RR while almost certainly knocking out Punjab. PBKS and RR will meet tomorrow. Only a big victory — virtually unachievable in PBKS’s case — will see the winner climb above RCB into fourth. But that stay will be short-lived if either MI or RCB win their final match. RCB’s win has also sent a warning to CSK and LSG. If both RCB and MI win their last games, they can climb into the top-3, meaning CSK and LSG have to win their final games.