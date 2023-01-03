Man on a mission

Mumbai, January 2

Hardik Pandya will be expected to begin his full-time T20I captaincy tenure on a bold note as the Indian T20 team prepares to start its life beyond Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul with the three-match series against Sri Lanka, beginning here tomorrow.

Fans got a glimpse of Pandya’s vision for the team when he led India to victory in the T20I series in New Zealand.

Suryakumar Yadav during a practice session. PTI

The Sri Lanka series will allow Pandya to start planning for the future, specifically the 2024 T20 World Cup. Winning the World Cup is the “biggest” resolution for Pandya. “The biggest is to win the World Cup. I don’t think any bigger resolution can be there,” Pandya said. “Really want to win the World Cup, which we will try to do everything possible in our capacity,” he added.

His advice to the team is to go out and “express yourself”. “What we have noticed and what we have told the boys is ‘just go out there and express yourself’, which they will do and it’s up to us how we back them. We have said it ‘we will back you to the core’. All the players have that support from my side that I will back them to the core. I have to make them believe that,” he said.

Pandya said that going forward, youngsters will get enough chances to feel secured. “We are looking to play in a certain way. Before the IPL, only six games (including three against New Zealand) are there. So we don’t have much time to do a lot of things. But, going forward, we will keep creating new plans and see which plans are working for us. And, going forward, make sure that everyone gets ample opportunities,” he said. — PTI

Surya our most important player

India’s T20I captain Hardik Pandya pitched for batter Suryakumar Yadav to be given the opportunity to play red-ball cricket following the 32-year-old’s amazing run in the shortest format last year. “I have said in the past for Surya that he played international cricket late. I was always keen from 2020 for him to be a part of the Indian team. But, unfortunately, he was not. So, God gave him what he did not get in the past. He played late but, yes, he got exactly what he would have got earlier as well,” Pandya said. “I hope he continues the run for the Indian team and flourishes more in life and scores more runs. Going ahead, he is very important for all the formats and I feel in red ball as well. He has the game to kind of change the momentum and the situation if he comes in. I’m sure that the selectors and the captain are looking at him as well,” he added. “In white ball, I don’t need to tell how important he is. For us, as captain, for the management, he is our most important player. We want him to flourish more,” he added.