 Man on a mission : The Tribune India

Man on a mission

Khawaja’s maiden century in India gives Oz perfect start

Man on a mission

Usman Khawaja hit 15 fours in his 251-ball 104. PTI



AHMEDABAD, March 9

Usman Khawaja smashed the first century by an Australia batter in the current series against India to steer the tourists to 255/4 after the opening day of the fourth and final Test here today.

The opener forged 50-plus partnerships with Travis Head, Steve Smith and Cameron Green in easily the best batting conditions so far to put Australia on course for their highest total in the series. Khawaja brought up his 14th Test hundred in the final over of the day and remained unbeaten on 104, which included 15 boundaries. Green was batting on 49 at the other end after putting on 85 runs with Khawaja.

Australia scored at a run-a-ball rate in the last nine overs of the day, after India had taken the second new ball.

Khawaja celebrates his 14th Test hundred. PTI

“It was such a nice wicket. I just didn’t want to give my wicket away,” Khawaja said. “That was a mental battle more than anything else because you have to put your ego away.”

It has been a bowler-dominated series so far with each of the first three Tests ending inside three days and spinners from both sides ruled the roost.

The pitch here finally brought some relief to the batters and the 61-run opening stand between Khawaja and Head vindicated Smith’s decision to bat first.

Head could have been dismissed for seven but KS Bharat dropped a waist-high sitter after the opener had edged Umesh Yadav.

Head, who made 32, kept playing his shots but did not get his timing right against Ravichandran Ashwin and was caught at mid-on by Ravindra Jadeja. India tasted further success largely because of Marnus Labuschagne’s penchant to occasionally get stuck in the crease. The right-hander, currently the top-ranked Test batsman, made three before dragging a Mohammed Shami delivery onto his stumps.

Khawaja was joined in the middle by Smith, leading Australia in the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins, who flew home to be with his ailing mother.

The series saw its first wicketless session when Khawaja and Smith combined to deny India a breakthrough in the second segment of the day.

Jadeja ended that 79-run partnership soon after the tea break when Smith, having made 38, presented an angled bat only to deflect the ball onto his stumps.

Shami sent Peter Handscomb’s (17) off-stump cartwheeling but Green and Khawaja scored freely.

Drifting away

“Unlike the previous pitches, it’s definitely a good batting track,” India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said. “They batted well in the first session. We did well in the second session but again they scored freely after we took the new ball. I think that’s where the game drifted slightly away from us. Restricting them to 220-225 would have been nice,” he added.

The morning session crowd included Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after whom the stadium is named, and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese. India, who lead the series 2-1, need to win the match to join Australia in the final of the World Test Championship at The Oval in June. — Reuters

Scoreboard

Australia 1st innings 255/4

T Head c Jadeja b Ashwin 32

U Khawaja batting 104

M Labuschagne b Shami 3

S Smith b Jadeja 38

P Handscomb b Shami 17

C Green batting 49

Extras: (b 9, lb 1, nb 1, w 1) 12

Total: (4 wickets, 90 overs) 255

FOW: 1-61, 2-72, 3-151, 4-170

Bowling O M R W

Mohammed Shami 17 2 65 2

Umesh Yadav 15 2 58 0

Ravichandran Ashwin 25 8 57 1

Ravindra Jadeja 20 2 49 1

Axar Patel 12 4 14 0

Shreyas Iyer 1 0 2 0

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Neena Gupta shares emotional video for Satish Kaushik who once had offered to marry her when she was pregnant with Masaba

2
Punjab

Over 11,200 tillers in Punjab to get ownership rights over land as President gives assent to Bill

3
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

4
Delhi

Fresh trouble for Manish Sisodia; ED arrests ex-Delhi deputy CM on money laundering charges

5
Entertainment

Kavita Kaushik gives befitting reply to Twitter user comments 'Ugly 41 year old lady' on her pic

6
Nation

President Murmu pays obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar, SGPC submits memo on 'Bandi Singhs', HSGPC

7
Punjab

Uproar in Punjab Assembly over Sidhu Moosewala case; Congress MLAs stage walkout

8
Nation

Man blackmails Rajasthan woman judge with her morphed photographs, demands Rs 20 lakh

9
Punjab

2015 Kotkapura firing case: Ex-Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, son Sukhbir move anticipatory bail pleas in Faridkot court

10
Chandigarh

Police use water cannon on Punjab BJP leaders, workers as they try to march to Vidhan Sabha

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

Finance Minister Harpal Cheema presents Punjab budget, says it focuses on education, health, employment and agriculture

Finance Minister Harpal Cheema presents Punjab budget, says it focuses on education, health, employment and agriculture

Says Punjab’s GSDP has increased by 9.24 per cent this year ...

BSF arrests Pakistani intruder in Ferozepur sector of Punjab

BSF arrests Pakistani intruder in Ferozepur sector of Punjab

During initial questioning, he says he is a resident of Khyb...

Haryana CM-sarpanches meeting; no consensus yet, another round of talks today

Haryana CM-sarpanches meeting; no consensus yet, another round of talks today

Land-for-jobs ‘scam’: Enforcement Directorate carries out searches in Bihar

Land-for-jobs 'scam': Enforcement Directorate carries out searches in Bihar

The searches are covering some leaders linked to the Rashtri...

China's Parliament endorses President Xi Jinping for rare 3rd five-year-term

China's Parliament endorses President Xi Jinping for rare 3rd five-year-term

Xi, 69, was re-elected by the once-in-a-five-year Congress o...


Cities

View All

Migrant dies after Chinese kite string slits his throat

Migrant dies after Chinese kite string slits his throat

Fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump

Must turn SAD into party of farmers, says Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh

Amritsar artistes recall Satish Kaushik as intelligent actor, director

Two tourists among 3 robbed by snatchers

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Tent pitched on road outside BJP office, motorists harried

Tent pitched on road outside BJP office, motorists harried

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Retd Navy officer drugged at ISBT-43, robbed, left near PGI

60 tipsy drivers caught on Holi in Chandigarh, 29 vehicles impounded

From April 1, Chandigarh to scrap all govt vehicles over 15 yrs old

L-G felicitates 10 women cops

L-G felicitates 10 women cops

Delhi: Atishi gets Education & Power, Saurabh Bhardwaj Health

Two killed, six hurt as SUV rams into two cars

AAP’s door-to-door campaign from March 13

25 bootleggers held, liquor seized

2 held over death of woman, child in snatching incident

2 held over death of woman, child in snatching incident

Holi celebrations turn tragic, one killed over minor dispute

Drunk revellers thrash 2 youths

RBI fines co-op bank in Nakodar

Meet demands or face agitation, warn sanitation workers

Cops tighten noose around hooligans, 566 challaned

Cops tighten noose around hooligans, 566 challaned

63 illegal shops under flyover razed

Work to recarpet Dhandari flyover begins

Fresh tenders floated for procurement of portable waste compactors

Social activists write to CM about 'poor' layout plan

Coal stock dwindles, outages loom large

Coal stock dwindles, outages loom large

Dumped next to Chhoti Nadi, waste set on fire, smoulders

Weapon smugglers arrested with 2 country-made pistols