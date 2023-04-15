Man United meltdown ends in draw

Manchester, April 14
Two goals up and seemingly cruising toward the Europa League semifinals, Manchester United are now counting the cost of a late meltdown against Sevilla.
Own goals from Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire in the 84th and 92nd minutes on Thursday left the quarterfinals in the balance at 2-2 ahead of the next week’s second leg in Spain.
Meanwhile, injuries to centre-backs Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez added to a bad night for Erik ten Hag.
Meanwhile, Matts Wieffer’s second-half volley helped Feyenoord beat Roma 1-0 in their Europa League first-leg quarterfinals match. Roma forwards Paulo Dybala and Tammy Abraham both left the game because of injuries.
Juventus had to rely on a late goal from defender Federico Gatti who scored from close range in the 73rd minute to secure a 1-0 victory over Sporting Lisbon. — AP
