Man United meltdown ends in draw

Manchester, April 14

Two goals up and seemingly cruising toward the Europa League semifinals, Manchester United are now counting the cost of a late meltdown against Sevilla.

Own goals from Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire in the 84th and 92nd minutes on Thursday left the quarterfinals in the balance at 2-2 ahead of the next week’s second leg in Spain.

Meanwhile, injuries to centre-backs Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez added to a bad night for Erik ten Hag.

Meanwhile, Matts Wieffer’s second-half volley helped Feyenoord beat Roma 1-0 in their Europa League first-leg quarterfinals match. Roma forwards Paulo Dybala and Tammy Abraham both left the game because of injuries.

Juventus had to rely on a late goal from defender Federico Gatti who scored from close range in the 73rd minute to secure a 1-0 victory over Sporting Lisbon. — AP