Man Utd boss Carrick aims to make players "put their egos into football club"

Manchester [UK], May 17 (ANI): Ahead of his side's final Premier League match against Nottingham Forest at home, Manchester United interim boss Michael Carrick has expressed his desire to make his players learn the importance of using their ego for the betterment of their club, noting that succeeding at the top level requires "some sort of ego".

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Finishing their Premier League season with a UEFA Champions League spot, it has been quite a turnaround for Manchester United over last few months. Ruben Amorim was removed from the job in January, and the club's former beloved star has turned its fortunes around, building a foundation for what could be something special in the coming years.

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The club is also closer to appointing him as club's permanent head coach following positive talks over a proposed two-year contract, according to ESPN.

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Speaking ahead of the side's final home game of the season as quoted by Goal.com, he said that elite-level players should have ego to succeed, and he wants to make players channelise their individual pride for the club as a collective.

As per Carrick's philosophy, the ego is something that can be used positively and is a necessity rather than a hindrance.

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"The ego is a funny one, actually, because I think to perform at the top, top level, you've got to have some sort of ego. You need, and that could be used in all sorts of different ways, so I think how you use it, really, is the key thing. And I think the part of me, of learning and being here and seeing others, better players than me, dealing with that and sacrificing themselves for the team. I think putting the ego from yourself into the team is important and you've got to have some sort of ego to fight for and be attached to," he said.

Carrick said that ego should not be used in a negative way, but rather it is "essentially a pride in yourself and what you're kind of working towards".

"I think all our egos, which we've got in different ways. I think it is clear to see the spirit, connection and camaraderie that everyone's pulling in one direction, to put their ego into the football club can be quite powerful and we have got to use that," he signed off. (ANI)

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