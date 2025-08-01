Man Utd on brink of breaking unique streak lasting 88 years, 4,321 games

Manchester [UK], August 1 (ANI): As the 2025-26 season awaits, Manchester United is on the verge of breaking an 88-year record, which has lasted for a total of 4,321 matches, 44 major title wins, 18 league titles and three European Cup triumphs.

The 2025-26 season for United will kickstart with the Premier League competition against Arsenal at the home venue of Old Trafford on August 17. Currently, they are playing pre-season friendly matches, having beaten Bournemouth 4-1 on Thursday.

As per The Athletic, as quoted by Goal.com, during these last 88 years, United have named at least one player coming through their academy in their first team squad since October 1937. This is a run of 4,321 games, 44 major trophies, 18 league titles, and three European Cups.

However, this run looks under risk ahead of the 2025-26 season, if Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo change clubs. Garnacho is eyeing a move to Chelsea, while the latter could stay put. However, if the 20-year-old Mainoo happens to pick up an injury or a suspension, this unprecedented run of the Red Devils Academy could finally meet its end, which was at its peak during the era of Alex Ferguson from 1986-2013, during which the club became one of the finest in European football.

As per figures, during the last season at United, the average number of youth players in each first-team squad was 4.51, a major dip from 6.65 from last year. For the upcoming campaign, it could dip to even lower.

United would be aiming they retain some of their best academy prospects and some newer ones also rise through the ranks to keep the strong legacy of their academy going.

During the 2024-25 season, United finished at 15th spot in the Premier League, winning just 11 of their 38 games. They ended at runners-up in the UEFA Europa League to Tottenham Hotspur. They also had a quarterfinal finish in the EFL Cup. Manchester United also had a fifth round run in the FA Cup. (ANI)

