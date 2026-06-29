Manchester City appoint Enzo Maresca as new manager

Manchester [UK], June 29 (ANI): Manchester City have named Enzo Maresca as their new manager, replacing outgoing coach Pep Guardiola from next season, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

Advertisement

The Italian manager has signed a three-year contract that runs until the summer of 2029.

Advertisement

This will be Maresca's third stint at the club, and he returns with significant experience and success at the top level.

Advertisement

Maresca said Manchester City is a club he knows well and described the chance to manage it as a great opportunity. He praised the club's structure, calling it well-run, innovative, and ideal for a manager due to its consistency. Maresca also noted that this will be his third spell at the club and said he understands its high standards and expectations.

"Manchester City is a club I know very well and to have the chance to manage this team is a brilliant opportunity for me. City is an incredibly well-run football club. Everything they do is innovative, planned and purposeful. For a manager, that is a dream situation. It provides the consistency I need to do my job effectively. This will be my third spell here. I know this Club, I know the demands and I know the expectations," Maresca said as quoted by a press release from Manchester City.

Advertisement

Maresca praised the people working at Manchester City and thanked them for their trust in him. He said he is excited to begin coaching the players and aims for the team to win, play attractive football, and embrace the pressure of representing the club.

"The quality of the people who work here is what makes it so special, and I want to thank them for showing faith in my ability. I cannot wait to start coaching the players. I want us to win, play good football and enjoy the pressure of representing Manchester City," he said.

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said that the club and Enzo Maresca are a strong fit, adding that the Italian's style of football aligns with City's core values.

"Enzo is someone who has always sought out opportunities to challenge himself and succeed in his managerial career. He brings a personality, passion and intelligence completely aligned to our needs. He is re-joining an organisation that is entirely in lock-step with his ambition and hunger for achievement and his return to Manchester City is therefore a welcome natural next step for both him and the Club," he said.

"Enzo inherits a squad and football organisation perfectly suited to reflect and evolve his brand of football, and we are all very much looking forward to seeing the impact he can have in building further on the Club's success," he added.

"Welcome home Enzo," the City chairman said.

Notably, the 46-year-old previously worked as Pep Guardiola's assistant during Manchester City's 2023 treble-winning season. He also managed the club's Elite Development Squad (EDS), guiding them to the Premier League 2 title in the 2020/21 season during his only year in charge.

Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano said Maresca was the clear standout candidate for the role, praising his vision, personality, and passion for the game. He highlighted Maresca's successful coaching record, including his time with City's EDS team and his contribution during the club's Treble-winning season. Soriano added that the club will fully support him and is excited about his impact in City's next phase of development.

"Enzo was the stand-out candidate in our considerations. We know his personality and his vision for the way football should be played. He is a man with integrity, charisma and passion. In addition to his successes at Chelsea and Leicester, his City track record speaks for itself. He managed our EDS team with distinction and was a key contributor to the historic Treble season. We will ensure that he receives everything he needs to be successful here and we are all very much looking forward to seeing his positive impact on the next phase of the Club's progress," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)