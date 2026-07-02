DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Manchester City confirm agreement to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest

Manchester City confirm agreement to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:13 PM Jul 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Manchester [UK], July 2 (ANI): Manchester City have confirmed an agreement with Nottingham Forest for the signing of midfielder Elliot Anderson, with the 23-year-old set to join the eight-time Premier League champions after a reportedly big-money transfer following the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Advertisement

The transfer marks another major addition to City's squad as they continue strengthening their midfield options ahead of the new season.

Advertisement

In a statement, Manchester City said, "Manchester City and Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement for the transfer of Elliot Anderson. Anderson, 23, is currently competing at the FIFA World Cup with England and has completed a medical in Kansas. The formalities of the move will be finalised upon his return to England. In the meantime, everyone at Manchester City wishes Elliot and the England squad the very best of luck in their World Cup campaign and we look forward to welcoming him to Manchester in due course."

Advertisement

According to a Sky Sports report, Man City have signed Anderson for a record-breaking price of GBP 116 million.

The transfer also makes the midfielder the most expensive British player in history, overtaking the GBP 115 million fee Real Madrid paid for Jude Bellingham when they signed him from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2023.

Advertisement

Only Liverpool's £125 million signing of Alexander Isak and their £116.5 million move for Florian Wirtz last summer rank higher among the most expensive incoming transfers in Premier League history.

The midfielder, according to Sky Sports, opted for Manchester City ahead of Manchester United and other interested clubs. While Nottingham Forest were open to selling to either side, the final decision rested with the player, who chose City. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts