Manchester City cruise past Exeter City in a dominant 10-1 win at FA Cup

Manchester [UK], January 11 (ANI): Manchester City began their FA Cup journey in sensational fashion, registering a commanding 10-1 victory over Exeter City in their third-round encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Advertisement

In the first-ever meeting between the two sides, City delivered a dominant all-round performance, with debutant Antoine Semenyo marking his first appearance for the club with a goal and an assist, while Max Alleyne also scored his maiden goal for the reigning Premier League champions.

Advertisement

Exeter City nearly stunned the hosts early in the contest when Ed Turns directed a header towards goal inside the opening five minutes, but Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford produced a sharp save to deny the visitors, according to Goal.com.

Advertisement

The early scare prompted a swift response from Pep Guardiola's side, who broke the deadlock seven minutes later. Young defender Max Alleyne capitalised on a close-range opportunity to slot home and put City ahead.

Manchester City took full control as Rodri fired in a powerful long-range shot to make the scoreline 2-0 midway through the first half, with a powerful long-range strike, leaving the Exeter defence with little chance. The visitors' problems compounded before the interval, as Jake Doyle-Hayes and Jack Fitzwater both turned the ball into their own net in quick succession, allowing City to head into half-time with a comfortable 4-0 advantage.

Advertisement

Pep Guardiola's side showed no mercy after the interval. New signing Antoine Semenyo marked an impressive debut by setting up Rico Lewis for Manchester City's fifth goal before scoring the sixth himself after 54 minutes.

Making several second-half changes, City had academy players Stephen Mfuni and Ryan McAidoo to make their debuts. The hosts made it 7-0 when midfielder Tijjani Reijnders added another goal after 71 minutes.

Substitutes Nico O'Reilly and McAidoo then got on the scoresheet as City ran riot over the visitors, scoring twice in seven minutes. Exeter finally found a consolation through George Birch, but Rico Lewis struck again late on to complete the scoring and seal a remarkable 10-1 win for City.

Manchester City will next face Newcastle for the EFL Cup semifinal at St. James' Park in London on January 14. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)