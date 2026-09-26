Manchester City face reported guilty verdicts in Premier League 115-charge case

Manchester [UK], September 26 (ANI): Manchester City are facing reported guilty verdicts in the majority of the 115 financial charges brought against them by the Premier League, although the club has stressed that the legal process remains ongoing.

Media reports on Friday claimed that an independent panel had found Manchester City guilty on 114 of the 115 counts in the case. The Premier League, however, declined to comment on the reports, while City did not deny that the panel had informed them of its decision, according to ESPN.

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A statement issued by City on Friday read, "The Premier League process remains ongoing, with significant elements to be completed, and subject to strict confidentiality. As such, Manchester City FC's position remains consistent with the club's statement of February 2023.”

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"The club has diligently respected due process for eight years on the basis that the Premier League Board and Executive would behave as an independent, impartial and fair-minded regulator, free from partisan influence," the statement added.

The Premier League brought the charges against City in February 2023 following a four-year investigation into alleged financial rule breaches covering a nine-year period between 2009 and 2018.

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The case was heard by an independent panel at the International Dispute Resolution Centre in London, with proceedings beginning in September 2024 and concluding in December after 12 weeks of hearings and deliberations.

The Premier League's case centred on allegations that City failed to provide "accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club's financial position."

City have consistently denied the allegations.

The reported verdicts could lead to a range of potential sanctions if guilty findings are confirmed, including a fine, points deduction or expulsion from the Premier League. City are expected to appeal any guilty verdict.

One report claimed the club had sought an injunction on Friday to prevent initial reporting of the verdict, although City strongly denied that this was the case.

The Premier League has maintained that the proceedings are private and confidential and has not publicly confirmed the reported verdicts.

The case is separate from City's previous dispute with UEFA over Financial Fair Play regulations. In February 2020, City were found guilty of breaching UEFA's FFP rules and were initially handed a two-year ban from European competition and a EUR 30 million fine.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned the suspension five months later and reduced the fine to EUR 10 million.

The latest Premier League case remains subject to the completion of the outstanding elements of the process. (ANI)

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