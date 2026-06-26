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Home / Sports / Manchester City set to pay record fee to get England's Elliot Anderson to club

Manchester City set to pay record fee to get England's Elliot Anderson to club

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ANI
Updated At : 10:58 PM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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Manchester [UK], June 26 (ANI): Manchester City has agreed to pay a record fee to sign England and Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson as they aim for a life post Pep Guardiola in the next season.

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As the 2025-26 Premier League runners-up prepare for their life beyond Pep, City have agreed to pay 116 million pounds with no additional add-ons to his deal, which will surpass the 100 million pounds paid by the club for Jack Grealish back in 2021 and make him the most expensive footballer in British football history, as per a report from The Athletic quoted by Goal.com.

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He could earn a weekly salary of 300,000 pounds if all performance-related bonuses are met during his stay and the five-year deal has an option for a one-year extension, keeping him with the club till 2032.

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Forest have so far been extremely tough negotiators for a deal in the summer transfer window, having previously rejected a 106 m pounds deal for something that would now set a benchmark in English football. Elliot had signed with Forest from Newcastle United for just 35 m pounds back in 2023.

Currently, Anderson is on international duty with England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and has been a starter in their both group stage clashes against Croatia and Ghana so far. He has been instrumental to England's success. Thomas Tuchel's side has given him permission to undergo a medical in New York on Friday while he remains with the squad, who will now play Panama in New Jersey for their final league stage match. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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