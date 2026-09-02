Manchester City sign Senegal winger Iliman Ndiaye on five-year deal

Manchester [UK], September 2 (ANI): Manchester City on Tuesday announced the signing of Senegal international Iliman Ndiaye for a five-year deal.

Advertisement

Ndiaye arrives at the setup of multi-time Premier League champions after a stint with Everton, a club he played for from 2024 to 2026. Before that, he represented Marseille and shone in the Championship with Sheffield United during their 2022/23 promotion campaign. He has also earned 44 national appearances, including at the 2022 and 2026 FIFA World Cups.

Advertisement

With his ability to score through both feet and to play on either wing or in the middle, Ndiaye will be a crucial part of Enzo Maresca's revamped Man City for the 2026-27 season.

Advertisement

Speaking about his signing to the club, Ndiaye said, as per the club's official website, "I have worked my whole life for an opportunity like this. City are one of the best clubs in the world, and I have seen them win everything as I have grown up."

"To be able to write my own chapter in a story that special is the chance of a lifetime, and I am determined to grab it with both hands. It is not always been easy in my career, but I always had the belief that I could play for a team challenging for the biggest prizes, and now I am here. It feels so good."

Advertisement

"I love to play with the ball on the floor in an attacking team that wants to score as many goals as possible. That's why I know this is the perfect fit. City fans can rest assured that I will give my all to bring more success to this incredible club," he signed off.

Director of Football Hugo Viana added: "Iliman is a very talented footballer. He has had to work incredibly hard to reach this level, and in my first conversation with him it was immediately obvious how grounded he is and the determination he has to be the best player he can be. I have no doubt City fans will get a thrill seeing him in action for us.

"We know this Club develops players. We make a commitment to every single player we sign that we will make them better footballers. I am really excited to see the level Iliman can reach in the years ahead because I know for sure working with Enzo and his staff is going to ensure he becomes a top-class Premier League player," he signed off. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)