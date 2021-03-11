Manchester City trounce Newcastle to open up three-point lead over Liverpool in EPL

MANCHESTER, May 8

Manchester City reclaimed top spot in the Premier League with a 5-0 drubbing of Newcastle United that allowed the reigning champions to open up a three-point lead over Liverpool.

Raheem Sterling scored twice for the hosts with Aymeric Laporte, Rodri and Phil Foden also on target as they shrugged off the bitter disappointment of their Champions League semifinal defeat by Real Madrid.

City took the advantage of Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur yesterday.

Arsenal beat Leeds

Leeds United suffered a huge setback in their battle for survival as a 2-1 loss at Arsenal plunged them into the relegation zone and the hosts took another step towards securing a top-four finish. Arsenal, on 66 points with three games remaining, opened up a four-point gap on Tottenham Hotspur. Everton’s 2-1 victory at Leicester City lifted them out of the bottom three. — Reuters