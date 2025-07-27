Manchester Test: Gritty fifties from Sundar, Jadeja help India to take lead (Day 5 Tea)

Manchester [UK], July 27 (ANI): On a tense final day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester, it was the calm heads of Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja that guided India to safety at least for now. At Tea, India reached 322/4, taking a slender lead of 11 runs, thanks to an unbeaten 100-run partnership between the two all-rounders.

Sundar and Jadeja stepped up just when the team needed them the most, shutting the doors on England's hopes of a late comeback, at least for the time being.

Sundar looked assured at the crease, batting on 57 not out at the break, while Jadeja once again showcased his ever-growing maturity in red-ball cricket with an unbeaten 53. This was Jadeja's fifth fifty of the series, a reflection of the kind of consistency and temperament he has added to his batting in recent years.

The duo batted through the entire second session without losing a wicket, scoring 99 runs in 29 overs, a session of pure grit, patience and smart batting.

With one final session left in the match, India now holds a narrow lead. A draw looks the most likely outcome if the visitors bat through the remaining overs, which would mean England take a 2-1 lead into the final Test at The Oval.

Coming to the first session, Gill's exceptional innings of 103 keeps his side in the game as his side posted 223 runs with the loss of four wickets at the end of Lunch on Day 5 against England.

Brief Scores: India 358 & 322/4 (Shubman Gill 103, KL Rahul 90; Chris Woakes 2/58) vs England 669 (Joe Root 150, Ben Stokes 141, Ravindra Jadeja 4/143). (ANI)

