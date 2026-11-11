Manchester United close to agreement with Mauricio Pochettino amid uncertainty over coach Michael Carrick’s future

Manchester [UK], November 11 (ANI): Manchester United are close to reaching an agreement with USA head coach Mauricio Pochettino to take charge at Old Trafford if the club decides to part ways with Michael Carrick, with the Argentine emerging as the leading candidate to succeed him, according to Sky Sports.

Talks with Pochettino are at an advanced stage, and the 54-year-old is understood to be ready to take over if United's hierarchy decides to make a change in the head coach position, according to the Sky Sports report.

United would reportedly have to pay around GBP 7 million to release Pochettino from his recently signed contract with the United States, although the financial aspect is not considered an obstacle for the club.

Pochettino is currently scheduled to lead the United States against Haiti on Saturday.

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Meanwhile, Carrick reported to United's Carrington training ground on Wednesday as uncertainty over his future continues to grow.

United's senior leadership is expected to decide Carrick's future during a meeting in Monaco on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Officer Omar Berrada and Director of Football Jason Wilcox are scheduled to meet minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe to review the club's start to the season.

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With United in the relegation zone following their worst start to a league campaign in 40 years, Carrick's position has come under increasing scrutiny. Berrada and Wilcox are expected to present their recommendation to Ratcliffe, who oversees football operations at Old Trafford, before a final decision is taken.

The Argentine has long been admired by United and has held discussions with the club on at least two previous occasions over the possibility of taking charge.

Manchester United's upcoming fixtures:

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Liverpool (Away) – Premier League – November 22

Sporting (Away) – Champions League – November 25

Brentford (Home) – Premier League – November 28

Newcastle (Away) – Premier League – December 2

Coventry (Home) – Premier League – December 5

RB Leipzig (Home) – Champions League – December 8. (ANI)

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