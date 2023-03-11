Manchester United crush Real Betis in Europa League

MANCHESTER, March 10

Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes scored as Manchester United outclassed Real Betis 4-1 in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday, four days after their humiliating loss to Liverpool.

Erik ten Hag’s side, who were crushed 7-0 by their arch-rivals on Sunday, took an early lead through Rashford and although Betis equalised, the hosts dominated the second half to secure a morale-boosting victory.

“I think we played well, the second half especially,” ten Hag said. — Reuters