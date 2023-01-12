Manchester United, Newcastle in semifinals

London, January 11
Manchester United cannot stop winning. Marcus Rashford cannot stop scoring.
Make that eight straight wins in all competitions for United after a 3-0 victory over third-tier Charlton Athletic secured a place in the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday.
Rashford came on as a 60th-minute substitute and had enough time to grab two goals, scoring for the sixth game in a row.
While United are looking to end what will be a six-year trophy drought, Newcastle have a shot at a first piece of silverware since 1955.
The Saudi-controlled club from northeast England dispatched Leicester 2-0 thanks to goals by Dan Burn and Joelinton and advanced to the last-four of the League Cup for the first time since 1976. — AP
