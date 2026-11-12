Manchester United sack Michael Carrick after disastrous start to Premier League season

Manchester [UK], November 12 (ANI): Manchester United have parted ways with head coach Michael Carrick following a disappointing start to the 2026-27 season, bringing an end to his second spell at Old Trafford less than six months after handing him a two-year contract.

The club confirmed Carrick's departure in an official statement on Wednesday, citing the need for a change after a poor run of results that has left United in the Premier League relegation zone.

"Manchester United can confirm that Michael Carrick has departed his role as men's first-team head coach," the club said.

"After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions," it added.

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United also acknowledged Carrick's contribution during his previous stint, praising his leadership, dedication and professionalism.

"Michael is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend. Just as he did as a player, he has conducted himself with the highest standards of dedication and professionalism throughout his time back with the club. His leadership and achievements last season will always be fondly remembered," the statement read.

The club added that it intends to appoint a permanent successor as quickly as possible.

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Carrick's departure comes after United endured one of the worst starts to a league campaign in their history. The club have managed just one win in their opening 10 Premier League matches and currently find themselves 18th in the standings.

United are also enduring an eight-match winless run in the league, equalling their longest such streak in the Premier League era. Their struggles have extended across competitions, with just three victories in their first 15 matches in all competitions this season, alongside five draws and seven defeats.

The contrast with Carrick's initial spell in charge has been particularly stark. Appointed in January 2026 following the departure of Ruben Amorim, Carrick oversaw an impressive turnaround, winning 12 of his 17 matches in charge, drawing three and losing two.

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That run helped United finish third in the Premier League and secure qualification for the UEFA Champions League. The club also recorded the highest points tally in the league during that period, earning Carrick a permanent appointment and a contract running until 2028, signed on May 22.

However, the former United midfielder struggled to replicate that success in the ongoing campaign. United's defensive vulnerabilities have been particularly concerning, conceding an average of two goals per game compared to 1.1 during his initial spell. Their clean-sheet percentage has also dropped from 35 per cent to just seven per cent.

The latest setback came in a dramatic 4-4 draw against Aston Villa on Sunday. United found themselves trailing 2-0 inside the opening four minutes and later fell 4-2 behind before fighting back to salvage a point. The result, however, failed to ease the pressure on Carrick.

Meanwhile, speculation over his successor has gathered pace, with former Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino reportedly emerging as a leading candidate for the Old Trafford job, according to Sky Sports.

Pochettino, who is currently in charge of the United States national team, has previously been linked with the Manchester United position. However, the club have not officially confirmed any appointment, with their statement only indicating that they are working towards naming a permanent successor.

United are now set to begin another search for a long-term manager, marking their eighth permanent managerial appointment since the departure of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

For Carrick, the dismissal marks a disappointing end to a tenure that had begun with considerable promise, following his successful spell in the second half of last season. (ANI)

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