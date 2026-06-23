Manchester United secure land for new 100,000-seater stadium

Manchester [UK], June 23 (ANI): Manchester United has secured most of the land needed for its planned 100,000-seater stadium, marking a key step in its long-term redevelopment of the Old Trafford area, according to a press release.

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The proposed stadium, which is set to become the largest sporting venue in the UK, is expected to drive major regeneration in the surrounding district and help create a leading global hub for sport and entertainment.

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The club has acquired a 25-acre site about 350 metres north-west of the current stadium from Indurent, a Blackstone-owned industrial property company. United said it will work directly with affected businesses to support them during the transition.

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The club has also been working closely with Trafford Council and the Old Trafford Regeneration Mayoral Development Corporation (OTRMDC) to ensure the new stadium fits into the wider regeneration plan for the area, with a focus on improving connectivity and enhancing the fan experience.

According to the press release, the 370-acre development is expected to deliver around 15,000 new homes, including affordable housing, create 48,000 local jobs and over 90,000 jobs nationwide, and contribute more than GBP 7 billion annually to the UK economy.

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Collette Roche, CEO, Manchester United's New Stadium Development, said Manchester United is committed to building a world-class stadium alongside its supporters, with a focus on atmosphere, affordability, and accessibility.

"We are committed to building a world-class stadium with our supporters, not just for them, with atmosphere, affordability and accessibility at the heart of our thinking," he said as quoted by the Manchester United website.

"Today's news highlights the progress we're making towards a world-class new home for Manchester United and represents a significant milestone as we move into the next phase of development," he added.

"Being able to build so close to Old Trafford allows us to preserve the heritage, traditions and rituals that are so important to our fans. We are committed to building a world-class stadium with our supporters, not just for them, with atmosphere, affordability and accessibility at the heart of our thinking," he said further.

"This is a generational opportunity that is fully aligned with both local and national growth ambitions. Securing the right land for our new home has been absolutely critical, and the land we've acquired gives us the stage to deliver a truly world-class stadium that honours our past and is ready for our future," he concluded. (ANI)

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