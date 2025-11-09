New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hailed India's 'Push-Up Man' Rohtash Chaudhary's Guinness World Record feat of performing the most push-ups in an hour with a 60 lb weight on his back, saying he is the ambassador of the nation's 'Fit India' movement. Rohtash also shared some words of wisdom with the youth following his feat, urging them to choose the "real" world instead of "reels".

Rohtash, known as the Push-up Man of India, has rewritten history and elevated the nation's fitness spirit to new heights. The Fit India Ambassador successfully set a new Guinness World Record for the "Most Push-ups in One Hour with a 60 lb Pack on the Back" by performing an astonishing 847 push-ups at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, on Sunday.

Speaking to the media after the event, Mandaviya said, "I would like to congratulate Rohtash. He is the ambassador and epitome of 'Fit India'. He has raised the nation's pride with his world record. He is India's push-up man. It is an amazing accomplishment. This will inspire thousands of youngsters in India to look after their fitness."

Speaking to ANI, Rohtash termed it as the "biggest and most cherished record of his life" as he dedicated it to the Indian Armed Forces for their successful Operation Sindoor against Pakistan-sponsored terror following the Pahalgam terror attacks in April.

"This is the most valuable and cherished record of my life as I made it for my armed forces after a successful Operation Sindoor. This is in my eyes, my biggest record," said Rohtash to ANI.

Rohtash also revealed that no matter how hot or cold weather was, he always woke up at 4 in the morning and had intense workout for four hours. He also advised the youth to be fit physically and mentally, and live their life in "real" world instead of "reels".

"No matter how hot and cold it is, I wake up at 4 in the morning, do a hard workout for four hours. When you dream of something, you have to work hard for it from your heart and you are able to achieve it then. I would like to give message to youth: To be physically fit, mentally fit, dedicated to your nation. Stay away from reels and enter the real life," he said.

Later on, while speaking to the media, he said that records are meant to be broken and would really be happy if an Indian breaks it.

"Records are meant to be broken. I would be really happy when an Indian would break this record. It was my dream to break such a record and dedicate it to armed forces. I was having back pain. This record has given me the most satisfaction as I have made it for our armed forces," he said to the media.

"With this feat, Rohtash broke the previous record of 820 push-ups, earlier held by Syria, and brought the Guinness World Record title home to India," the SAI Media said in a release. The official Guinness verification team confirmed the record on-site, making this a proud moment not just for Rohtash, but for every Indian inspired by the Fit India Movement.

The record attempt was conducted under the banner of the Fit India Movement, an initiative of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, graced the event and felicitated Rohtash for his extraordinary achievement.

Speaking after his achievement, an emotional Rohtash said as per the press release from SAI Media, "In November 2024, I made a record of 704 one-leg push-ups and dedicated that to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today, I dedicate this new record to our armed forces and Operation Sindoor, which symbolises the strength, discipline, and unity of our nation. I thank the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports for their constant motivation and support."

He added that the Fit India Movement has ignited a "social movement through Sundays on Cycle for a pollution-free and healthy India," and urged the youth to take up fitness as a national duty.

On Sunday, thousands of school children, fitness enthusiasts, and Fit India Ambassadors cheered Rohtash's relentless display of strength. (ANI)

