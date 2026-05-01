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Home / Sports / Mandaviya lauds Sumit Antil, Esha Singh after world record feats

Mandaviya lauds Sumit Antil, Esha Singh after world record feats

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ANI
Updated At : 12:01 AM May 28, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): India witnessed a double celebration of world records in para athletics and shooting as Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated athletes Sumit Antil and Esha Singh for their performances at international events.

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Antil once again etched his name in the record books by shattering his own world record with a massive 74.82m throw at the Indian Open Para Athletics Championship 2026. Calling it a "historic feat," Mandaviya lauded the javelin thrower's continued dominance on the global stage.

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"Historic feat. Congratulations to Sumit Antil on shattering the World Record yet again with a massive 74.82m throw at the Indian Open Para Athletics Championship 2026," Mandaviya wrote on X.

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https://x.com/mansukhmandviya/status/2059661993796313333?s=20

In another outstanding achievement for India, shooter Esha Singh clinched the gold medal in the Women's 25m Pistol event at the ISSF World Cup in Munich, setting a new world record with a phenomenal score of 43.

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Highlighting the achievements, Mandaviya termed it a "day of world records for Bharat," celebrating India's growing excellence across multiple sporting disciplines.

"A day of World Records for Bharat. At the ISSF World Cup in Munich, Esha Singh scripted history by winning Gold in the Women's 25m Pistol event with a phenomenal World Record score of 43," Mandaviya wrote in another post on X.

https://x.com/mansukhmandviya/status/2059695300227612942?s=20

India's Olympic and World Championship gold medalist para javelin thrower Sumit Antil broke his own world record in men's javelin F64 at the Indian Open Para Athletics Championships in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

A statement from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Media said, "Sumit Antil has once again rewritten history by breaking his own World Record in the Men's Javelin F64 category with a massive throw of 74.82m at the Indian Open.

With this effort, he surpassed his previous World Record of 73.29m, which he had set at the 2022 Asian Para Games."Antil is one of the finest para-athletes generated by India, having secured back-to-back Paralympic gold medals in the 2020 and 2024 editions. He is also a three-time World Para Athletics Championships gold medalist.

During the World Para Athletics Championship in Delhi last year, Antil had a memorable outing in front of the home crowd, nailing a meet record of 71.37m with his fifth try to capture his third gold at the event. His three World Para Athletics gold medals are the most by an Indian. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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