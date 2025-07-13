Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 13 (ANI): The 31st edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle was held successfully nationwide on Sunday morning as Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya led a group of over 500 participants in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, as per a release from SAI media.

Organised this week in partnership with Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), the pan-India cycling drive witnessed participation from over 7000 locations across the country, reinforcing the message of "Fitness Ki Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz". The participation included from 3000 Namo Fit India Cycling clubs.

"Fit India 'Sundays on Cycle' has now become a powerful nationwide initiative, carrying forward Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's Fit India mission with full power. It has truly become a series that's not just about fitness but also about national transformation. In over 7000 places, our youth today has actively participated in this movement," mentioned Mandaviya in Gujarat, as quoted from a release by SAI media.

Mandaviya also interacted with the Indian Youth Women's Handball team, who are currently undergoing their national coaching camp at the SAI NCOE Gandhinagar. The Gandhinagar event was flagged off by Arjuna Awardee and Para Powerlifting Chief Coach, Rajinder Singh Rahelu, at SAI Gandhinagar. The event was also attended by local dignitaries including MLAs, Mayor, Deputy Mayor, District Collector and Superintendent of Police.

The participants across these events included people from leading PSUs like PSPB, ONGC, Indian Oil, GAIL, HPCL, BPCL, EIL, Oil India, CPCL, IGL, NRL, MNGL, HMEL, Petronet LNG, Balmer Lawrie, Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited, and ONGC MRPL, Gujarat Metro, NPCC, WAPCOS, LIC, and more.

Lalit Kumar Watts, Advisor at Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB), said, "The Fit India Sundays on Cycle is a great initiative under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narender Modi ji and Hon'ble Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya. All oil companies under PSPB took part in this cycling drive as well as athletes from hockey, basketball, shooting, athletics and carrom, joined today."

In the national capital New Delhi, the 31st edition of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle took place at the Major Dhyanchand Stadium in a carnival like atmosphere which included rope skipping, Zumba and hatha yoga activities. Former WWE World Heavyweight champion and the only Indian to hold that feat, The Great Khali, flagged off the drive. Attended by over 3000 old and young fitness enthusiasts, Khali, 52, stressed the importance of fitness in Bharat becoming a 'Vishwaguru'.

"Our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi dreams of India becoming a 'Vishwaguru', and that dream will come true only if we are healthy and strong. Let us all come together to strengthen this idea of Modiji and make everyone aware. Let's all take out one hour daily for fitness and handle the rest of life after that," Khali said.

Khali, aka Dalip Singh Rana, also urged youth to "stay away from drugs" and focus on positive pursuits like fitness and sports.

A special edition of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle was also organized in collaboration with Raahgiri Foundation in Gurgaon, which saw 700 participants cycling, doing yoga as well as take part in a plethora of fun games including street dance, ludo, carrom, snake & ladders, hand painting and more.

The Fit India Sundays on Cycle is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), MY Bharat, Rope Skipping led by Shikha Gupta and Yogasana Bharat. More than 3000 Cycling Clubs are part of the movement and actively participate every Sunday. These cycling drives are conducted by several Khelo India Centres (KICs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India Accredited Academies (KIAAs), Regional Centres (RCs), as well as various National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) across the country. (ANI)

