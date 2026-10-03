New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and president Droupadi Murmu hailed golfer Pranavi Urs for her historic gold at the ongoing Asian Games at Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday.

Pranavi Urs scripted history at the Asian Games 2026 on Saturday, becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual golf gold medal at the continental showpiece, while also helping India secure silver in the women's team event. The 23-year-old from Mysuru held her nerve in a tightly contested final round to finish with a total of 15-under 265, edging China's Yin Ruoning and Singapore's Shannon Tan by one stroke, according to ESPN.

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The gold is India's first women's individual golf gold at the Asian Games and the country's first golf gold at the Games since Shiv Kapur's men's individual triumph in 2002.

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Posting on X, Mandaviya wrote, "A HISTORIC FIRST FOR INDIAN ARCHERY! Congratulations to Kumkum Anil Mohod on winning India's first-ever GOLD in the Recurve Women’s Individual event at #AsianGames2026! This phenomenal triumph also secures a direct ticket to the LA 2028 Olympics. #Cheer4Bharat."

A HISTORIC FIRST FOR INDIAN ARCHERY! 🎯🥇🇮🇳 Congratulations to Kumkum Anil Mohod on winning India's first-ever GOLD in the Recurve Women’s Individual event at #AsianGames2026! This phenomenal triumph also secures a direct ticket to the LA 2028 Olympics. #Cheer4Bharat https://t.co/TVzt8TKeOU — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) October 3, 2026

Murmu also hailed the gold medalist, saying that her gold "gives Indian women’s golf a milestone to build upon."

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"Heartiest congratulations to Pranavi Sharath Urs on winning the Gold Medal in the Women’s Individual Stroke Play at the Asian Games 2026 and becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual Golf Gold at the Asian Games. From the opening tee to the final putt, you held your ground and claimed your place in the history of Indian golf. Your Gold gives Indian women’s golf a milestone to build upon. My best wishes to you for many more accomplishments," posted Murmu.

Heartiest congratulations to Pranavi Sharath Urs on winning the Gold Medal in the Women’s Individual Stroke Play at the Asian Games 2026 and becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual Golf Gold at the Asian Games. From the opening tee to the final putt, you held your ground and claimed your place in the history of Indian golf. Your Gold gives Indian women’s golf a milestone to build upon. My best wishes to you for many more accomplishments. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 3, 2026

Pranavi's performance also played a key role in India's silver medal-winning women's team campaign alongside Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar.

India finished the team event at 14-under 546, with the best two scores from the three golfers counting towards the final team total. China won gold after finishing at 22-under 538.

Aditi shot a 67 in the final round, while Diksha carded a 77 as India secured the silver medal behind China. (ANI)

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