Mandaviya to inaugurate Rs 132-cr sports complex in Meghalaya ahead of National Games

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will inaugurate an integrated multipurpose indoor sports complex here and review Meghalaya's preparedness to host this year's National Games during his three-day visit to the state from May 29, officials said.

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Mandaviya will participate in a series of programmes related to youth affairs, sports infrastructure development and review of centrally sponsored schemes during the visit, they said.

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He is also scheduled to attend a brainstorming session of the youth affairs department. Meghalaya Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Shakliar Warjri and senior officials are expected to be present during the programmes.

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On May 30, Mandaviya, along with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, will inaugurate the integrated multipurpose indoor sports complex in the state capital, built at a cost of Rs 132.9 crore.

The complex is also being envisioned as a key venue for the 39th National Games.

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During the visit, the host state contract for the 39th National Games 2026 will also be signed with Meghalaya in the presence of representatives of the Indian Olympic Association and other dignitaries.

On May 31, Mandaviya will review the implementation and progress of centrally sponsored schemes in Ri-Bhoi district under the Poorvottar Sampark Setu initiative.

Officials said the visit reflects the Centre's continued focus on strengthening youth engagement, promoting sports infrastructure and supporting holistic development in the northeastern region.