Mandhana doubtful for Pakistan game

Cape Town, February 10
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is likely to miss India’s Women’s T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan on Sunday as she is yet to recover from a finger injury she suffered during a warm-up game.
The 26-year-old opener injured the middle finger of her left hand while fielding during the warm-up match against Australia on Monday.
“She suffered an injury in the practice game. We can’t say she is out of the World Cup yet. But she could miss the Pakistan game,” an ICC source said.
Mandhana subsequently missed India’s second warm-up game on Wednesday when they defeated Bangladesh by 52 runs.
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s fitness is also a concern. She had injured her shoulder during the final of the tri-Series against South Africa last week. The big-hitting middle-order batter did not bat in either of India’s warm-up matches.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...