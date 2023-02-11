Mandhana doubtful for Pakistan game

Cape Town, February 10

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is likely to miss India’s Women’s T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan on Sunday as she is yet to recover from a finger injury she suffered during a warm-up game.

The 26-year-old opener injured the middle finger of her left hand while fielding during the warm-up match against Australia on Monday.

“She suffered an injury in the practice game. We can’t say she is out of the World Cup yet. But she could miss the Pakistan game,” an ICC source said.

Mandhana subsequently missed India’s second warm-up game on Wednesday when they defeated Bangladesh by 52 runs.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s fitness is also a concern. She had injured her shoulder during the final of the tri-Series against South Africa last week. The big-hitting middle-order batter did not bat in either of India’s warm-up matches.