Mandhana on a mission

India displayed absolute dominance to crush Sri Lanka by 97 runs and earn a well-deserved title triumph in the Women’s Tri-Nation ODI series after vice-captain Smriti Mandhana’s sublime century and the bowlers’ collective effort in the final here on Sunday.

After Mandhana rose to the occasion to power India to a commanding 342/7, the bowlers completed the task by bundling out Sri Lanka for 245, with Sneh Rana (4/38) and Amanjot Kaur (3/54) doing the bulk of the damage.

Skipper Chamari Athapaththu (51 off 66 balls) and Nilakshika Silva (48 off 58) were the chief contributors for the hosts.

Earlier, battling cramps in humid conditions, elegant left-hander Mandhana, who had returned to form with a fifty in India’s previous match against South Africa, struck a majestic 116 off 101 balls to lay the foundation for India’s imposing total after skipper Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bat. Her knock was laced with 15 fours and two sixes, including four successive boundaries off Athapaththu to bring up her 11th ODI hundred in style.

After the early dismissal of Pratika Rawal for 30 off 49 balls, Mandhana shifted gears smoothly. The stylish Mandhana made Sri Lanka pay for dropping her on 21.

She brought up her 32nd ODI fifty with a stylish sweep behind square. The left-hander added 120 runs in 106 balls with Harleen Deol (47 off 56) for the second wicket to steady the innings before falling while attempting a lofted cover drive.

But her dismissal set the stage for a strong finish as Jemimah Rodrigues, coming off a career-best 123 against South Africa, smashed a quick-fire 44 off 29 balls, while Harmanpreet contributed a brisk 41 off 30 as India piled on 90 runs in the last 10 overs.

There was a brief phase where India looked to have lost steam in the final overs, but cameos from Deepti Sharma (20 not out off 14) and Amanjot Kaur (18 off 12) helped them surge past 340.

Brief scores: India: 342/7 in 50 overs (Mandhana 116, Deol 47, Rodrigues 44, Harmanpreet 41; Kumari 2/59, Vihanga 2/69); Sri Lanka: 245 all out in 48.2 overs (Athapaththu 51, Nilakshika 48; Rana 4/38, Amanjot 3/54).