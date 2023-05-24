Manika Batra enters Round 3 in singles at World Table Tennis Championships

Durban
Indian star Manika Batra blanked Singapore’s Wong Xin Ru to enter the Round of 32 at the World Table Tennis Championships here today. World No. 39 Manika had little difficulty in getting past her 171- ranked opponent for a 11-9 14-12 11-4 11-8 victory in the second round. In the men’s singles, Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan exited the tournament with defeats in the round of 64.
Kolkata
WC winner Martinez to grace Mohun Bagan on July 4
World Cup-winning Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez will inaugurate Mohun Bagan’s ‘Pele-Maradona-Sobers Gate’ during his visit to the club on July 4, it was announced today.
Dubai
Anand, Carlsen to feature in Global Chess League
The upcoming inaugural edition of the Global Chess League (GCL) will feature the sport’s icons such as Viswanathan Anand, Magnus Carlsen, Hou Yifan and Ding Liren. The first season will be held at the Dubai Chess & Culture Club from June 21 to July 2 in association with the Dubai Sports Council.
Buenos Aires
England win, France lose as Uruguay cruise at U-20 WC
England beat Tunisia 1-0 and France collapsed against an organised South Korea 2-1 at the Under-20 World Cup. Uruguay beat Iraq 4-0 and now top Group E. — Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Oppn set to keep away from new Parl launch
TMC, CPI, AAP announce boycott | Cong decision soon
Certification from govt labs now must for exporting cough syrups
Move follows 3 WHO alerts over substandard drugs
Rescued from Oman, Punjab women relate ordeal
Lured by agents over greener pastures, they were ‘enslaved, ...
Women bag top 4 spots in civil services exams
Ishita Kishore, IAF officer’s daughter, stands 1st