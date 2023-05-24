Manika Batra enters Round 3 in singles at World Table Tennis Championships

Durban

Indian star Manika Batra blanked Singapore’s Wong Xin Ru to enter the Round of 32 at the World Table Tennis Championships here today. World No. 39 Manika had little difficulty in getting past her 171- ranked opponent for a 11-9 14-12 11-4 11-8 victory in the second round. In the men’s singles, Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan exited the tournament with defeats in the round of 64.

Kolkata

WC winner Martinez to grace Mohun Bagan on July 4

World Cup-winning Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez will inaugurate Mohun Bagan’s ‘Pele-Maradona-Sobers Gate’ during his visit to the club on July 4, it was announced today.

Dubai

Anand, Carlsen to feature in Global Chess League

The upcoming inaugural edition of the Global Chess League (GCL) will feature the sport’s icons such as Viswanathan Anand, Magnus Carlsen, Hou Yifan and Ding Liren. The first season will be held at the Dubai Chess & Culture Club from June 21 to July 2 in association with the Dubai Sports Council.

Buenos Aires

England win, France lose as Uruguay cruise at U-20 WC

England beat Tunisia 1-0 and France collapsed against an organised South Korea 2-1 at the Under-20 World Cup. Uruguay beat Iraq 4-0 and now top Group E. — Agencies