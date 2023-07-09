Manika Batra goes down fighting against 17th-ranked Bernadette Szocs

Ljubljana (Slovenia)

Indian table tennis star Manika Batra lost a hard-fought battle against Romania’s Bernadette Szocs in the pre-quarterfinals of the WTT Star Contender Ljubljana here. Manika lost 4-11 11-9 7-11 11-9 8-11 to her 17th-ranked opponent in a Round of 16 contest on Friday.

New Delhi

36-member aquatics squad for Asian Games announced

A 36-member aquatics squad including former bronze medallist Virdhawal Khade will represent India at the Asian Games in Hangzhou in September-October. The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) today announced the squad which includes 21 in swimming, three in diving and 13 members in waterpolo.

Manchester

David de Gea announces he is leaving Man United

Veteran goalkeeper David de Gea has announced he is leaving Manchester United as a free agent after 12 seasons at Old Trafford. His contract expired at the end of June.

SILVERSTONE

Verstappen on pole for fifth race in a row

Max Verstappen took his fifth pole position in a row at the British Grand Prix today, with McLaren’s home hero Lando Norris joining Red Bull’s runaway Formula One leader on the front row.

LIMOGES

Pedersen wins Tour de France stage eight

Denmark’s Mads Pedersen won the eighth stage of the Tour de France, a 200-km ride from Libourne today. His compatriot Jonas Vingegaard retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey. — Agencies