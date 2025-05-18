DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / Manika Batra moves to second round of ITTF World Table Tennis Championships

Manika Batra moves to second round of ITTF World Table Tennis Championships

The world number 46 got the better of Nigeria's Fatimo Bello, ranked 89th, in straight games 4-0 (11-5, 11-6, 11-8, 11-2). Her next challenge will be South Korea's 17-year-old Park Gahyeon, as per Olympics.com.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:22 PM May 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Doha [Qatar], May 18 (ANI): Former Commonwealth Games champion table-tennis star Manika Batra marched into the second round of the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Doha on Sunday.

Advertisement

The world number 46 got the better of Nigeria's Fatimo Bello, ranked 89th, in straight games 4-0 (11-5, 11-6, 11-8, 11-2). Her next challenge will be South Korea's 17-year-old Park Gahyeon, as per Olympics.com.

The India's top men's singles star Manav Thakkar, the world number 49 was also off to a good start, securing a 4-1 (11-3, 11-8, 6-11, 11-7, 14-12) victory over 168th-ranked Timothy Choi of New Zealand.

Advertisement

Teenager Ankur Bhattacharjee, bowed out in the first round after a loss to Hong Kong's world No. 129 Lam Siu Hang by 4-1 (11-4, 7-11, 9-11, 10-12, 8-11).

Coming to the mixed doubles competition, Manush Shah and Diya Chitale defeated Algeria's Mehdi Bouloussa and Malissa Nasri easily, winning 3-0 (11-2, 11-7, 11-6). They had earlier won the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Tunis mixed doubles title earlier this year and made it to the second round of their singles competition on Saturday.

Advertisement

Coming to the men's doubles, Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran were eliminated in the first round itself, losing 3-1 (9-11, 12-10, 14-16, 10-12) to Austria's Maciej Kolodziejczyk and Moldova's Vladislav Ursu.

Desai also failed to make much impact in mixed doubles as along with Yashaswini Ghorpade, he dominated French pair Thibault Poret and Leana Hochart 2-0 but fumbled three match points to ultimately lose 3-2 (11-8, 11-6, 10-12, 8-11, 10-12). (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper