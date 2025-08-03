DT
Manika Batra says Kobe's "Mamba Mentality" and Virat Kohli inspire her

ANI
Updated At : 08:50 PM Aug 03, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): India's three-time Olympian and Commonwealth Games medalist Manika Batra pointed out her inspirations, saying that late basketball legend Kobe Bryant's 'Mamba Mentality' and star India batter Virat Kohli inspire her.

Last year, Manika scripted history at Saudi Smash as she became the first Indian singles player to reach the quarter-finals of a World Table Tennis (WTT) Grand Smash event - the sport's equivalent of tennis Grand Slams, as per Olympics.com.

Her giant-killing run continued as she beat Olympic medallist Wang Manyu of China and world championships medallist Nina Mittelham of Germany. In the recently held WTT Star Contender in Brazil, Manika ended her singles and doubles campaigns in the quarterfinals.

Despite her exit in the final eight, she had some solid wins against higher-ranked stars like Kim Nayeong of South Korea and compatriot Diya Chitale.

Speaking about her inspirations to Olympics.com, she said that she would not have chosen any other sport than table tennis, and it is Kobe, a five-time National Basketball Association (NBA) and Virat who inspire her.

"Many people have asked me this, but I have never thought about that because I love table tennis. I love my sport, and I do not think I would have chosen a different sport in my career. I love other players. There was Kobe Bryant; I love his Mamba Mentality (which speaks about commitment, hard work and devotion to a task). I always listen to him. There are also cricketers, like Virat Kohli, who inspire me," said Batra as quoted by Olympics.com.

Being the senior player in the table tennis circuit for India after three Olympics is something Manika savours.

"I really love the responsibility I have right now to take Indian table tennis up. From the beginning, I have loved challenges. I see Indian table tennis going really up, not only me but also the junior players, how they are playing. I am really happy with how table tennis in India is changing and how the mindset of people is changing," she said.

The paddler also said that she wants to continue "slowly and gradually" in her future years instead of "thinking too much".

"Of course, the ultimate goal is to win an Olympic medal. I will work on that. I still have three years (for LA 2028), and that is very little for me. But I will play match by match, tournament by tournament. I will work hard in my training. Every day, every second counts," she added.

On her most cherished achievement, Manika said that the CWG gold medal in 2018 in singles and doubles competitions is her most cherished one.

"I saw the Indian flag up when I was standing on the podium. I will never forget that moment in my life," she added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

