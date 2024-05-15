Manika rises to No. 24

PTI

New Delhi, May 14

Ace women’s table tennis star Manika Batra rose to a career-best singles ranking of 24 following her success in the Saudi Smash, becoming the first Indian woman player to break into the top-25.

The 28-year-old Khel Ratna awardee, who was in the 39th spot before the tournament, jumped 15 spots following her run in Jeddah, where she reached the quarterfinals. It was also the first time an Indian woman player advanced that deep in the tournament.

Batra’s rise through the draw earned her 350 points, and she said the surge in her ranking would work as a confidence booster for her ahead of the all-important Paris Olympics. “To break into the top-25 and achieve my career-best ranking just months before the Olympic Games is definitely a very potent boost to my preparations. As I look ahead to Paris 2024, I’m motivated more than ever to continue this performance and move upwards in the ranking to make my country proud. Improvement is a continuous process and I am committed to it,” she said.