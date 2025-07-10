DT
Home / Sports / Manipur powers progress through spirit of sports

Manipur powers progress through spirit of sports

ANI
Updated At : 08:25 AM Jul 10, 2025 IST
Senapati/Ukhrul (Manipur) [India], July 10 (ANI): In the resilient hill districts of Senapati and Ukhrul, the spirit of Manipur's tribal communities is alive in the arena of sports, where tradition meets transformation. Here, indigenous wrestling and grassroots football are not just pastimes but pathways to unity, discipline, and hope.

In Senapati, the age-old tradition of Naga wrestling draws crowds from neighbouring villages, celebrating strength, heritage, and community ties. Wrestlers, gripping each other's loincloths, engage in a powerful contest of balance and skill, a cultural spectacle passed down through generations.

"Naga people are particular about their food, especially meat. We often eat chicken in the morning and evening. We're enjoying this sport here. This wrestling is a traditional game of the Naga people, and it helps in connecting different communities," said P S Kholourai, a local wrestler.

More than just a sport, Naga wrestling is seen as a tool for peacebuilding. "Centuries ago, we were headhunters," shares RK Gedion, General Secretary of the Senapati District Wrestling Association. "But with Christianity and modern education, we've embraced peace. Now, through wrestling, we invite villages to bond, not battle."

Meanwhile, in Ukhrul's Hungpung village, football is shaping a different kind of legacy. Former defender Ngaraipam K Stone, who was once with Suchdeva Delhi FC, has launched the Haokok United Football Academy, which has been nurturing over 70 children, including 10 girls, since 2023.

"Sports can be one of the most effective ways to keep youth away from drugs," Ngaraipam said. "By engaging them in football, we offer discipline, purpose, and direction."

His academy offers free coaching for girls, empowering the Tangkhul community and helping to build a stronger, healthier generation.

From the wrestling grounds of Senapati to the football pitches of Ukhrul, Manipur's hills are echoing with more than cheers; they're resonating with change. By honouring heritage while fostering progress, the state is emerging as a beacon of cultural pride and sporting excellence. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

