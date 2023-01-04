Boxing nationals: Manish Kaushik, Gaurav Solanki in quarters

PTI

Hisar, January 3

World Championships bronze medallist Manish Kaushik, Asian Championships bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin and Commonwealth Games champion Gaurav Solanki moved into the quarterfinals of the men’s National Boxing Championships here today.

Kaushik (63.5kg), representing Services, showcased his technical prowess to outpunch Commonwealth Games silver medallist Sandeep Doni of Andhra Pradesh.

Hussamuddin (57kg), representing Services, dominated the proceedings to blank Lallawmawma of Mizoram.

Haryana’s Solanki (60kg) produced a power-packed performance to overcome Madhya Pradesh’s Harendra Singh.

Govind Sahani (48kg), representing Railways, made light work of Mansingh of Jammu and Kashmir to secure a 5-0 verdict.

Sahani’s teammate Varinder Singh (60kg) prevailed in a similar fashion against Ibrahim Mohmmed of Services.