Boxing nationals: Manish Kaushik, Gaurav Solanki in quarters

Hisar, January 3
World Championships bronze medallist Manish Kaushik, Asian Championships bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin and Commonwealth Games champion Gaurav Solanki moved into the quarterfinals of the men’s National Boxing Championships here today.
Kaushik (63.5kg), representing Services, showcased his technical prowess to outpunch Commonwealth Games silver medallist Sandeep Doni of Andhra Pradesh.
Hussamuddin (57kg), representing Services, dominated the proceedings to blank Lallawmawma of Mizoram.
Haryana’s Solanki (60kg) produced a power-packed performance to overcome Madhya Pradesh’s Harendra Singh.
Govind Sahani (48kg), representing Railways, made light work of Mansingh of Jammu and Kashmir to secure a 5-0 verdict.
Sahani’s teammate Varinder Singh (60kg) prevailed in a similar fashion against Ibrahim Mohmmed of Services.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann
‘More than 78 per cent of 150 blocks in Punjab are in extrem...
President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters
Bill seeks to make any violation of prohibitory orders issue...
Government approves Rs 19,744 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission; envisages Rs 8 lakh-crore investment
The Mission will facilitate demand creation, production, uti...
Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region
Intelligence inputs indicate possible fresh attacks on civil...
Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them
Incident an example of extreme brutality, says Delhi Deputy ...