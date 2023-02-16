Manju Rani walks away with gold and NR

PTI

Ranchi, February 15

Ram Baboo and Manju Rani rewrote the men’s and women’s 35km race walk national records en route winning gold medals on the concluding day of the National Race Walking Championships here today.

The 23-year-old Rani, representing Punjab, became the first Indian woman to clock a sub-three-hour in the event, winning in 2 hours, 57 minutes and 54 seconds to better the record of 3:00.04 set last year by Ramandeep Kaur.

Uttar Pradesh’s Baboo, on the other hand, improved his own national mark of 2:36.34 by nearly five minutes to 2:32.36.

However, they failed to match the World Athletics Championships qualifying standards of 2:29.40 (men) and 2:51.30 (women).

The event was introduced in India only in 2021 in the wake of World Athletics’ decision to do away with the 50km event after the Tokyo Olympics.

For Rani, it was her first win in five starts since choosing the 35km event in September 2021.

“I have worked very hard for this and I am happy that I could break the national record today. I will train harder and improve gradually to win laurels for the country,” she said.

On the men’s side, a determined Baboo retained the crown after losing it to Juned Khan in April last year.

“I had confidence in my abilities and knew that I had trained right for the event. I am delighted that the course here encourages us to aim for improvement,” he said.