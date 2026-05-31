Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi lauds Kerala Swimming instructor Saji Valasseril whose mission has trained over 15,000 people

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised Kerala-based swimming instructor Saji Valasseril for his sustained efforts to promote swimming and water safety

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During the 134th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', his monthly radio address, PM Narendra Modi highlighted the efforts of Valasseril, who runs a swimming club in Aluva in Kerala, and has trained thousands of people, including specially-abled children.

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PM Modi cited Valasseril's initiative as an example of how individual determination and social commitment can transform lives.

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"During these summer days, while schools are usually on vacation, I will talk about a class you all want to enrol in. Imagine a school where children, both young and old, attend, where there are no fees, no large buildings, no classrooms, and, most interestingly, classes are held in a river," Prime Minister Modi said.

"In the Aluva region of Ernakulam district in Keralam, Saji Valasseril runs one such swimming club. More than 15,000 people have learned to swim here. Saji ji has also taught swimming to Divyang children," the Prime Minister said.

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Modi noted that Valasseril's mission was born out of personal anguish following a tragic boat accident several years ago in which a number of students lost their lives. Deeply affected by the incident, Valasseril resolved to spread swimming skills among the public, believing that knowledge of swimming could help prevent such tragedies in the future.

For more than 15 years, Valasseril has been conducting swimming camps at Desham near Aluva Manappuram in Ernakulam district. The camps, which generally run from November to May each year, cater to people across age groups and focus on equipping participants with essential swimming and water-survival skills.

The training programme follows a structured five-point syllabus covering floating, kicking, swimming with the head immersed in water, breathing techniques and swimming while periodically lifting the head above water to breathe.

To ensure participant safety, rescue boats and ambulances remain on standby throughout the training period. Participants contribute a nominal one-time fee of Rs 100 towards safety arrangements.

Highlighting the larger message behind the initiative, Modi said Valasseril's journey demonstrates that meaningful social service does not require substantial resources.

"Saji Valasheril's life teaches us a great lesson. Service doesn't require vast resources; what's needed is a good intent and consistent effort. On the strength of these alone, the lives of thousands can be transformed," PM Modi said.

Valasseril's efforts have not only helped thousands acquire a life-saving skill but have also contributed to raising awareness about water safety and drowning prevention in the region. (ANI)

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