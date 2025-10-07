DT
Home / Sports / Mann Sharma begins quest for history with world's first-ever burpee marathon

Mann Sharma begins quest for history with world's first-ever burpee marathon

ANI
Updated At : 12:10 AM Oct 07, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Indian athlete and adventurer Mann Sharma, made history on Monday as he officially kicked off Mann vs Burpees, the world's first-ever Burpee Marathon at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium in New Delhi.

This World Book of Records attempt will see Mann cover the full marathon distance of 42.195 kilometres entirely through burpee broad jumps over the next ten days. The event was flagged off by Chief Guest, Union Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

Organised by Question Associates in collaboration with Fit India and officially recognised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the event is expected to redefine human endurance and resilience, a release said.

Beyond the physical feat, Mann vs Burpees is a mission to raise funds and awareness for The One Friend NGO, which supports education and empowerment for underprivileged children across India.

The challenge ahead is monumental as the existing world record for burpee broad jumps stands at just 5.1 kilometres. Mann's attempt will push this boundary nearly eight times farther, requiring 106 laps of a 400-meter track, while living on-site at the stadium for the entire course of the event. The World Book of Records has hailed this as one of the most ambitious endurance undertakings ever attempted.

"Today marks the beginning of something extraordinary. Mann Sharma is not just attempting a world record, he is redefining what determination and purpose look like. His challenge embodies the spirit of our nation's youth, resilient, fearless, and driven by compassion. Through Mann vs Burpees, he is proving that sport is not just about competition, but about transformation. The nation stands united behind him as he takes on this historic journey, one burpee at a time, for the dreams and education of countless children," Mandaviya said, according to the release.

Mann Sharma shared his thoughts before his first lap of burpees, "This is the moment we have been building toward, months of training, preparation, and purpose come down to this. Mann vs Burpees is not just about endurance; it is about proving that no dream is too big when your 'why' is strong enough. Every burpee I do will carry the hope of a child who deserves a better future. I am honoured and grateful to the Sports Ministry, Fit India, and everyone supporting this journey. Together, we're not just starting an event, we're starting a movement."

Mann Sharma's story has always been one of resilience and purpose. From training at elite football academies in Italy and Spain, including the Paolo Rossi Academy and Real Madrid Foundation Camp, to facing setbacks through injury and the pandemic, he has consistently turned adversity into action, the release said.

His past endurance challenges, from running 100 km in 24 hours for the homeless, completing 29 hours of burpees for children's education, walking 205 km from Delhi to Agra for awareness, to climbing Bali's three highest peaks to raise funds for suicide prevention, have all reflected his commitment to creating impact through endurance, it added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

