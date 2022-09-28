Hockey world cup: Manpreet Singh and Co to open against Spain

New Delhi, September 27
Hosts India will take on the lower-ranked Spain in the Men’s Hockey World Cup opener at the newly-built Birsa Munda International Stadium in Rourkela on the opening day on January 13.
Tokyo Olympics bronze medallists India, who are currently world No. 5 in the FIH rankings, are clubbed alongside England (6), Spain (8) and debutants Wales (16) in Pool D.
India will play their second match in Rourkela, against England on January 15, before moving to Bhubaneswar where they will face Wales in their final group match on January 19.
Pool A is headed by world No. 1 Australia, bronze winners at the last World Cup in 2018. They were drawn along with the 2016 Olympics champions Argentina, France and African champions South Africa.
