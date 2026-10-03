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Home / Sports / Manpreet Singh creates history with 3rd Asian Games gold as India retains Men’s Hockey title

Manpreet Singh creates history with 3rd Asian Games gold as India retains Men’s Hockey title

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ANI
Updated At : 08:32 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 3 (ANI): Indian hockey great Manpreet Singh etched his name in the history books by becoming the first Indian hockey player to win three Asian Games gold medals, achieving the feat as India defeated Malaysia in the final on Saturday.

Manpreet, India’s most-capped player, added another gold to his collection as the Indian team produced a commanding performance in the final. His latest triumph adds to the gold medals he won at previous editions of the Asian Games.

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Meanwhile, skipper Harmanpreet Singh also scripted history, becoming the first Indian captain to lead the men’s hockey team to two Asian Games gold medals. He played a starring role in the final, scoring a brace as India registered a 5-1 victory over Malaysia to retain their continental crown.

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The Indian men's hockey team clinched the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games after defeating Malaysia 5-1 in the final on Saturday, securing back-to-back gold medals at the continental event. This is India's 85th medal at the Asian Games, including 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze medals.

India also qualified for the LA Olympics 2028. India's men's hockey team created history by defending its Asian Games gold medal for the first time, securing consecutive titles in 2022 and 2026. The triumph also marked India's fifth men's hockey gold at the Asian Games, following its previous victories in 1966, 1998, 2014 and 2022.

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It was also the first time that both the Indian men's and women's hockey teams won gold at the same edition of the Asian Games. With this achievement, hockey became only the third Indian team sport, after kabaddi and cricket, to register a double-gold podium finish at the continental event. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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